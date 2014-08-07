By Lauren Young
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 7 From the stern couple in
"American Gothic" displayed at a bus station in New York to the
colorful flags in "Allies Day" over an intersection in Chicago,
paintings are popping up everywhere in what is billed as the
world's largest art show.
"Art Everywhere US," which was launched this week and runs
through Aug. 31, features reproductions of 58 classic and
contemporary American paintings, including works by Grant Wood,
Childe Hassam and Winslow Homer, displayed on public spaces in
cities and rural areas normally reserved for advertising.
The aim of the project is to spark conversations and museum
visits.
"It is our hope that glimpses of great art on the streets
will lead people to the masterpieces of the originals," Douglas
Druick, president of the Art Institute of Chicago, said at the
launch of the project in New York.
The Art Institute is one of the five American museums
participating in the massive art road show spanning all 50
states through a collaboration with the Outdoor Advertising
Association of America.
"Art Everywhere US" features works of art on more than
50,000 digital and static displays such as billboards, bus
shelters and signs. The art will also be shown in movie theater
trailers, on video screens at health clubs and other locations.
The U.S. art show is the offshoot of last summer's "Art
Everywhere UK", which was the brainchild of businessman Richard
Reed, a co-founder of beverage company Innocent Drinks.
"It exists to flood our streets with art," Reed said at the
launch.
Fifty of the images on display were chosen by public vote
from the museums' collections. Eight more were added "for
context and dimension," said Maxwell L. Anderson, director of
the Dallas Museum of Art, which is a partner in the project.
People viewing the art are encouraged to take selfies, or
self portraits, with the art works and to share them on Twitter,
Facebook, Instagram and other social media outlets.
An app is also available for viewers who want to dig deeper
into the history of the works.
In addition to the Dallas and Chicago museums, the Los
Angeles County Museum of Art, the National Gallery of Art in
Washington, D.C. and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New
York are taking part in the project.
(Reporting by Lauren Young; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
James Dalgleish)