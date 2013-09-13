* New reproductions carry 25K euro price tag, look almost
real
* Upscale hotels, casinos seen as possible buyers
By Sara Webb
AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 It would be the envy of
forgers: a technology that can mint near-perfect reproductions
of Vincent Van Gogh's paintings at a rate of three a day, with
differences only experts can detect.
So far, five of the Dutch painter's best-known works,
including "Sunflowers" and "The Harvest", have undergone the
treatment in a project backed by Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum
using technology developed by the Fujifilm unit of Fujifilm
Holdings Corp.
"This is the next generation of reproductions. In the past
we had lithographs, then photographs, first black and white,
then colour. Now these are reproductions in three dimensions,"
Axel Rueger, director of the museum, said.
Each numbered copy on canvas with relief costs 25,000 euros
($33,300). The complex production process means only three can
be produced a day, although prices may come down as production
becomes cheaper and easier, Rueger said.
That's more than the usual $15 university dorm poster of
"Sunflowers" but a lot less than the $82.5 million Japanese
businessman Ryoei Saito paid in 1990 for Van Gogh's "Portrait of
Dr Gachet" at a Christie's auction, or the $53.9 million
Australian businessman Alan Bond paid for "Irises" in 1987.
The market is unlikely to feel any impact from the cheaper
but technically proficient copies, one art expert said. "I don't
see any harm done to rich Van Gogh collectors globally," Jop
Ubbens, head of Christie's in Amsterdam, told Reuters.
"It is a brilliant innovation from a merchandising
perspective by the museum reaching out to a total new target
group, something completely different and very creative."
Like many arts institutions hit by government budget cuts,
the Van Gogh Museum is turning to the private sector and
commercial ventures for funds.
It hopes to raise tens of millions of euros for its own
renovation and research by selling the three-dimensional
reproductions, known as "Relievos".
The original work is copied using Fujifilm's Reliefography
technique, which combines a three-dimensional scan of the
painting with a high-resolution print.
A copy of the painting is first made on canvas, producing a
colourless relief. Ink is applied so the brush strokes match
those in the original. The image is framed and the same process
is used to apply copies of the torn and splotchy official stamps
stuck to the back of the frame and canvas.
Van Gogh's paintings appear highly textured as he used a
technique known as "impasto", where the paint is applied thickly
to the canvas, showing the brush or knife strokes.
"It's reasonably difficult to see the difference between the
copy and the original. Maybe the edges of the brush strokes are
not quite so sharp on the copy and the overall sheen is fairly
even, whereas on the original the varnish can vary," Rueger
said.
The Van Gogh Museum picked five of the artist's most famous
works for the first set of Relievos, including "Almond Blossom"
(1890), "Wheatfield under Thunderclouds" (1890) and "Boulevard
de Clichy" (1887), as well as "Sunflowers" (1889) and "The
Harvest" (1888).
For each of the five paintings, the museum is producing a
limited edition of 260 reproductions.
Luxury hotels and casinos are possible buyers, and some may
be used for educational purposes, Rueger said.
"Van Gogh is very popular in Asia, and Hong Kong is a very
commercial market," Rueger said. "People in Asia have different
attitude to reproductions. There was a lot of interest there."
