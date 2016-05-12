BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
Art Vivant
* Says it appoints Katsumi Nozawa, the chairman of the board of the company, to also serve as president to succeed Kazuya Iwamoto, effective June 24
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/yQTd
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.