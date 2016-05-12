May 12 Art Vivant :

* Says it appoints Katsumi Nozawa, the chairman of the board of the company, to also serve as president to succeed Kazuya Iwamoto, effective June 24

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/yQTd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )