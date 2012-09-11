By Chris Michaud
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Fifty years after artist Andy
Warhol created one of the art world's most iconic images with
his red and white painting of a tomato soup can, the company
that inspired the work is selling limited-edition soup with
designer labels.
Campbell's Soup has launched a series of four canned
tomato soups with labels that pay homage to Warhol's 1962 work
of art "32 Campbell's Soup Cans."
Timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Warhol's
first solo exhibition, about 1.2 million cans of the tomato soup
will be sold in Target stores across the United States
for 75 cents each.
The company's design team, working with The Andy Warhol
Foundation for the Visual Arts, created four different labels in
vibrant combinations such as pink and teal for the tomato soup
that went on sale this month.
"This is not something that we do everyday," said Liesl
Henderson, director of communications for Campbell's Soup,
adding that the Warhol Foundation was very protective of the
artist's legacy.
"But we've maintained a collaborative relationship with the
Warhol Foundation over the years, and there's a fascination, it
seems, with all things Warhol."
Michael Hermann, the foundation's director of licensing,
confirmed that it was very selective about whom it worked with.
"What continues to amaze me is that Warhol's influence on
our culture has only grown since his untimely death 25 years
ago," said Hermann. "This is the true testament to his genius."
Jonathan Thorn, Campbell's corporate archivist, described
the pop artist who died in 1987 as a visionary who
revolutionized contemporary art.
"Things like that had never been done before. No one painted
products in the 1950s and 1960s," he said.
Warhol, who maintained a life-long affinity for both
commerce and capitalism and used the dollar sign as a favored
motif, probably would have approved of the venture.
"In many ways, Andy Warhol thought of himself as a brand
during his lifetime," Hermann said. "It is natural to extend his
well-established legacy into licensing."
The four soup can labels all bear famous Warhol quotes on
the back, including, "Pop art is for everyone."
"I can only imagine that he would have loved the idea that
everyone can get their own piece of pop art at Target for just
75 cents," Hermann said.
Some enterprising consumers who have snatched up sets of the
soup cans are offering them for sale on web sites such as eBay,
where some have sold for more than $50.
The limited edition label soups coincide with the opening
this month at the Metropolitan Museum of Art of the widely
anticipated exhibit "Regarding Warhol, Sixty Artists, Fifty
Years." It features 45 works by Warhol along with art from 60
others who have referenced, reinterpreted or been inspired by
him.