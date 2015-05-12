NEW YORK May 12 Artist Yoko Ono's career has
spanned more than five decades and the Museum of Modern Art is
celebrating her achievements with an exhibition of her early
works showing how her ideas influenced the development of art in
New York in the 1960s.
"Yoko Ono: One Woman Show, 1960-1971," which runs from May
17 through Sept. 7, includes about 125 early art pieces, works
on paper, films, installations, performances and audio
recordings.
It shows how in even 1962 Ono thought of art as pure
instruction, paintings that are described rather than realized,
which predates conceptual art.
"It's really good to know that everything you do is being
recognized by people, everything you do is being understood by
people and one day it is going to blossom," Ono, 82, told a
press conference following a preview of the show.
The exhibition follows the writer, peace activist and widow
of Beatle John Lennon from her days as a 27-year-old organizing
artistic events at her New York loft to exhibitions in Tokyo,
London and New York.
It concludes with her unsanctioned one-woman show at MoMA in
1971 titled "Museum of Modern (F)art."
Curator Christophe Cherix said the show was designed to let
the works speak for themselves, so each could piece could be
understood on its own and how it is connected to the others.
"We really tried to understand what were the key
contributions in the first decade of her career. We narrowed it
down to the pieces which we found most influential, which still
resonate in people's minds," he told Reuters.
In the 1964 film "Cut Piece," Ono is shown during a
performance in which people cut her clothing. Another film, shot
in 1970, shows a fly as it travels over a woman's naked body.
"Both are about being extremely vulnerable," Cherix said.
The show begins with "Apple," Ono's 1964 work showing a
piece of fruit on a Plexiglas pedestal and includes "Bag Piece,"
in which two guests enter a cloth bag, instruction paintings and
a new work created for the exhibition called "To See The Sky."
Cherix said the focus is on her early career because few
people know that when she met Lennon she already was a respected
artist.
"We feel she was never given the recognition for that. In a
way her fame overshadowed the art and as a museum our role is to
bring that back," he said.
