LONDON May 7 Artemis Investment Management said on Wednesday it had hired five North American equity staff from Threadneedle, the international investment arm of Ameriprise Financial.

Artemis, an independent asset manager of 17.7 billion pounds ($30.08 billion) at end-March, also said in a statement that it planned to launch five funds during the third quarter of 2014.

The hiring of fund manager William Warren and four analysts follow the announcement in January that the Threadneedle team's two senior members, Cormac Weldon and Stephen Moore, would join Artemis.

"Subject to regulatory approval, we will be launching five funds for them towards the end of Q3 this year. These funds will include long-only and long-short strategies for distribution in the UK and Europe," said Artemis' Head of Retail, Richard Pursglove. ($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Steve Slater)