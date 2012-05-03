* Frieze Art Fair launches in New York on Friday
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, May 3 New York's contemporary art scene
is undergoing a major shake-up this year, with Britain's hugely
successful Frieze Art Fair opening its inaugural U.S. edition on
Friday just weeks after the established Armory Show closed its
doors.
Organisers of both events sought to play down the element of
competition, although the Armory admitted it had felt obliged to
up its game this year, knowing a rival upstart was moving in on
its turf.
"I don't see it as a problem," said Noah Horowitz, managing
director of Armory, when asked about what threat Frieze posed.
"It's caused us to really react in a positive way," he said
in a telephone interview.
"Competition can bring out the best in people. The fair we
put on this year was our strongest edition in many years."
Around 60,000 people visited Armory in March despite a
reduction in the number of participating galleries to 225 from
275 in response to criticism the show had become too big.
New York is arguably the most important city in the world
for contemporary art collecting, and the global market for the
finest works is booming, so perhaps there is room for two fairs
in the city during the spring rather than one.
But the risk is that key galleries and buyers will gravitate
towards one or the other.
For Matthew Slotover, co-founder of Frieze in London that
has quickly become one of the key events in the increasingly
crowded art market calendar, the element of rivaly is new.
When he and business partner Amanda Sharp launched their
first Frieze Art Fair in a giant marquee in London's Regent's
Park in 2003, they were alone.
"It's an odd situation for us because we're not aggressive,"
he told Reuters.
"In London there was nothing comparable and so it was a much
more comfortable situation. The reason we are doing a fair in
New York is because many significant galleries asked us to.
"I don't like talking about competitors as I don't want to
bash them or praise them either."
Frieze runs from May 4-7 and will be held in a temporary
snake-like tent on Randall's Island -- the location across the
East River is a potential barrier to attracting the large and
affluent crowds necessary to a fair's success.
Slotover admitted Frieze was the only major contemporary art
fair "crazy" enough to opt for a temporary structure, but
believed the sense of freshness was what people wanted.
"Art is supposed to be this surprising and challenging thing
-- people like new things. People have said how important that
is for them."
AUCTION RECORD
The majority of visitors to Frieze's 180 galleries are
likely to be members of the public with neither the means nor
inclination to buy, but who want a snapshot of the contemporary
art world combined with the glamour of the venue.
But there will also be plenty of serious collectors, many of
them in New York for the series of auctions at Christie's and
Sotheby's held at the beginning of May each year.
"It's a key moment in New York and galleries often have
their best shows on this week," Slotover explained.
"It's a logical time to do a fair. There is a cross-over
between the auction and gallery market, although not a 100
percent cross-over."
He said he was hoping that the sale of Edvard Munch's
masterpiece "The Scream" at Sotheby's on Wednesday night would
set a positive tone for the fair opening two days later.
"If that goes for a massive sum, that puts people in a good
mood for the rest of the week. I hope it does well," he said,
speaking before the auction took place.
The painting in fact fetched $120 million, making it the
most valuable work of art ever sold at auction.
Armory's Horowitz argued that holding a fair at the same
time as the auctions was a "double-edged sword".
"There's a danger in holding a fair during auction week, as
people may be looking to see prices in the secondary market
before putting their money into the primary market."
It is not only New York that runs the risk of art fair
fatigue -- events have cropped up around the world to tap into
the growing base of collectors, including from emerging
powerhouses like Russia, China and the Middle East.
"The international art fair landscape has increased
exponentially," said Horowitz.
"I think there could be a thinning out among fairs and a
larger concentration around the larger fairs. For the moment the
amount of buyers coming to market is significantly larger than
it has been before."
