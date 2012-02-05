SINGAPORE Feb 5 Artivision Technologies Ltd, a Singapore firm that specialises in online video advertising, said on Sunday its technology may be incorporated into a software kit being developed by Intel Corp.

Under a memorandum of understanding, Artivision unit ArtiMedia Pte Ltd will incorporate its front-end in-video advertising platform and back-end advertisement serving technology into an Intel software development kit (SDK) that uses the U.S. semiconductor giant's "Wi-Fi Direct" technology.

"A definitive agreement is expected to be entered into between Artimedia and Intel once the first working SDK with Artimedia's front-end and back-end technology is deployed on a demo mobile device," the Singapore firm said in a stock market filing.

Intel may also invest in Artivision if a definitive agreement is reached, the Singapore firm added.