Israel's El Al to receive first Boeing Dreamliner jet in August
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
SINGAPORE Feb 5 Artivision Technologies Ltd, a Singapore firm that specialises in online video advertising, said on Sunday its technology may be incorporated into a software kit being developed by Intel Corp.
Under a memorandum of understanding, Artivision unit ArtiMedia Pte Ltd will incorporate its front-end in-video advertising platform and back-end advertisement serving technology into an Intel software development kit (SDK) that uses the U.S. semiconductor giant's "Wi-Fi Direct" technology.
"A definitive agreement is expected to be entered into between Artimedia and Intel once the first working SDK with Artimedia's front-end and back-end technology is deployed on a demo mobile device," the Singapore firm said in a stock market filing.
Intel may also invest in Artivision if a definitive agreement is reached, the Singapore firm added.
DUBAI, June 11 Shares in Qatari banks fell in early trade on Sunday after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to be wary of any accounts they hold with six Doha-based banks.