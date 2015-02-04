BRIEF-Tianjin Keyvia Electric plans convertible bonds, to scrap share private placement
* Says it halts share private placement plan due to changes in market condition
Feb 4 Artnews SA :
* Alloted 2,875,988 series F shares for 2 zlotys per share, in private offer without pre-emptive rights
* Alloted shares to four investors; no reduction or underwriting occurred Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6462 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it halts share private placement plan due to changes in market condition
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 21.9 million zlotys ($5.70 million) versus 20.9 million zlotys a year ago