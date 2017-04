Oct 15 Artnews SA :

* Said on Tuesday that ESSEVEA Limited has acquired 1,469,000 of the company's shares of the nominal value of 0.1 zloty each (or 6.7 pct stake in the company)

* Said ESSEVEA Limited holds currently 19.92 pct stake or 4,344,280 shares in the company

