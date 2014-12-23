Dec 23 Artnews SA :
* Reported on Monday it signed an agreement to sell 71.56
pct stake of Art&Business Magazine SA, for 300,000
zlotys ($86,100)
* Additionally obliged to sign an agreeemnt by Dec. 31
concerning acquisition of part of Art&Business Magazine SA such
as publishing agency Art&Bsiness with rights to press title
Art&Business and rights to all published and digital property of
Art&Business Magazine SA, for 500,000 zlotys
* Purchase price for assets of Art&Business Magazine SA will
paid via deduction of receivables from Art&Business Magazine SA
