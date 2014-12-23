Dec 23 Artnews SA :

* Reported on Monday it signed an agreement to sell 71.56 pct stake of Art&Business Magazine SA, for 300,000 zlotys ($86,100)

* Additionally obliged to sign an agreeemnt by Dec. 31 concerning acquisition of part of Art&Business Magazine SA such as publishing agency Art&Bsiness with rights to press title Art&Business and rights to all published and digital property of Art&Business Magazine SA, for 500,000 zlotys

* Purchase price for assets of Art&Business Magazine SA will paid via deduction of receivables from Art&Business Magazine SA Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.4857 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)