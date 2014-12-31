Dec 31 Artnews SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on Dec. 29 it acquired 11 pct stake in ARTnews LLC

* After transaction the company holds 86 pct stake in ARTnews LLC

* New York-based ARTnews LLC is a publisher of art newspaper ARTnews founded in 1902

