BRIEF-Indeks Bilgisayar Q1 net profit up at 19.1 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 19.1 MILLION LIRA ($5.33 MILLION) VERSUS 12.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Jan 2 Artnews SA :
* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 30, 2014 it signed contracts to sell majority of paintings constituting Abbey House Gallery
* The total sale value of paintings of Abbey House Gallery is 2.99 million zlotys ($837,800) and it's higher than previously estimated
* The company announced the sale of Abbey House Gallery on May 16, 2014
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 5.27 MILLION LIRA ($1.47 MILLION) VERSUS 4.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO