Jan 2 Artnews SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 30, 2014 it signed contracts to sell majority of paintings constituting Abbey House Gallery

* The total sale value of paintings of Abbey House Gallery is 2.99 million zlotys ($837,800) and it's higher than previously estimated

* The company announced the sale of Abbey House Gallery on May 16, 2014

($1 = 3.5688 zlotys)