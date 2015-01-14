BRIEF-Eugene Technology signs contract worth 6.46 bln won
* Says it signed a 6.46 billion won contract with SK hynix Semiconductor (China) Ltd.(SKHYCL) to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment in China
Jan 14 Artnews SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with a Luxembourg-based GEM Global Field Fund LLC SCS (GEM)
* Under the agreement GEM has right to acquire from a company's shareholder (to be determined by the company) its shares for no more than 12.5 million zlotys ($3.40 million)
* The price of one share will not be lower than 2 zlotys and the proceeds from the sale of the company's shares will be allocated for the company's development or repayment of its debts
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6396 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 6.46 billion won contract with SK hynix Semiconductor (China) Ltd.(SKHYCL) to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment in China
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 20.91 billion rupees