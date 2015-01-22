BRIEF-Cognosec AB Q1 overall group loss 0.846 mln euro
* Cognosec ab first quarter 2017: improving margins with an acquisition at completion stage
Jan 22 Art & Business Magazine and Artnews SA :
* Art & Business Magazine to sell business responsible for publishing Art&Business Magazine to Artnews
* Artnews pays for the acquisiton 504,845 zlotys ($135,500) Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: and ($1 = 3.7263 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cognosec ab first quarter 2017: improving margins with an acquisition at completion stage
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago