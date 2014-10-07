BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Oct 7 Artnews SA
* Says Argovest Holdings Limited decreases its stake in company from 20.95 percent to 7.77 percent
* Says Argovest Holdings Limited sold 2,875,280 shares of company Source text for Eikon:
* Says Essevea Limited buys 2,875,280 shares or 13.18 percent stake in company Source text for Eikon:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Telekomunikasi Selular's (Telkomsel) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation is based on our estimate that Telkomsel will maintain its market-leadership status in the Indonesian mobile telecommunications market. It consistently outperforms its competitors in terms of net subscriber additions, network expansion and fi