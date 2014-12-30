BRIEF- Huizhou Cnina Eagle Electronic Technology sees H1 2017 net profit down 92.4-94.5 pct
April 24 Huizhou Cnina Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd:
Dec 30 ArtP Capital SA :
* Buys 1 million shares or 20 percent stake in Berendowicz & Kublin SA from Get Sport ltd for 2.4 million zlotys
* Berendowicz & Kublin SA operates a chain of hairdresser's saloons in Poland
NEW YORK, April 24 GE Power, a division of General Electric Co, is close to signing a services deal with a subsidiary of Algerian utility Sonelgaz SpA valued at more than $3 billion, likely the largest such agreement ever for GE, according to a person familiar with the matter.