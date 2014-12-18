(Corrects the deal's value converted to dollars in the body of the brief)

Dec 18 ArtP Capital SA :

* Sells 91 percent in Vadius Sp. z o.o. for 1 million zlotys ($289,000)

* Funds from sale of Vadius Sp. z o.o. to be used for acquiring companies in line with ArtP Capital's strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.4601 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)