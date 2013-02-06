(Adds details, quotes)
LONDON Feb 5 A Pablo Picasso portrait of his
mistress and "golden muse" Marie-Therese Walter sold for 28.6
million pounds ($45 million) on Tuesday, leading an important
Sotheby's auction of impressionist, modern and surrealist art.
The sale was the first of a series held in London this month
by Sotheby's, Christie's and smaller auction houses in the
latest barometer of the strength of the high-end art market.
Prices for the most sought-after works have soared in recent
years despite broader economic concerns, with collectors in
China, Russia and the Middle East joining more established
patrons in Europe and the United States.
Subtracting the buyer's premium of more than 10 percent, the
amount realised for the 1932 Picasso was at the lower end of
pre-sale estimates of 25 million-35 million pounds.
Nonetheless, it was comfortably the top lot of an evening
when a series of works on paper by Austrian artist Egon Schiele
arguably stole the limelight.
Schiele's 1914 "Lovers (Self Portrait With Wally)" fetched
7.9 million pounds, an auction record for the artist for a work
on paper.
Also sold by the Leopold Museum in Vienna was his "Self
Portrait in Green Shirt with Eyes Closed" which sold for 5.1
million pounds, well above expectations of between 1.8 million
and 2.5 million pounds.
The combined tally for Schiele works, sold by the museum to
help settle a long-running restitution case involving art deemed
to have been stolen by the Nazis in the 1930s, was 14 million
pounds.
Other lots fared less well, notably Max Beckmann's "Before
the Ball - Two Women With a Cat" which went unsold despite
pre-sale estimates of 5 million-8 million pounds.
Overall the evening brought in 121.1 million pounds in
sales, within expectations of 103 million-149 million. Sotheby's
said it was their second highest total from an equivalent sale
in London.
"Bidders, both new to the market as well as seasoned buyers,
reacted with great enthusiasm, in particular to the selection of
impressionist works that were considered to be the strongest
offering in many years," said Helena Newman, chair of Sotheby's
impressionist and modern art in Europe.
Christie's, the world's largest auction house, holds its
sale in London on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Angus MacSwan and
Christopher Wilson)