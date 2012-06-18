* Up to $1 billion of art for sale in London series
* New buyers from Middle East, China, Russia boost buzz
* Miro, Constable, Renoir, Klein among top lots
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, June 18 London's art market is
attracting the lion's share of business from an emerging class
of super-wealthy collectors from Russia, the Middle East and
China, and they are likely to be a big factor in a summer season
of sales valued at up to $1 billion.
Christie's, Sotheby's and smaller rivals like Phillips de
Pury hold a three-week series of auctions featuring works by
artists as diverse as Rembrandt, Renoir and Gerhard Richter.
Euro zone turmoil and slowing Chinese economic growth are
giving investors the jitters, yet the high-end art market has
defied gravity on a record-breaking streak.
New York has long been considered the global capital of the
auction world -- most recent records have been set there,
including the $120 million paid for Edvard Munch's "The Scream"
at a Sotheby's sale in May.
London, a more natural fit for Russian tycoons who have
homes in the city and Middle Eastern buyers just a mid-haul
flight away, may be closing that gap.
Sotheby's has calculated that, while the number of lots sold
to buyers from "new" markets has risen in both cities so far
this year, the increase has been far more marked in London (33
percent) than New York (six percent).
"Particularly the Russians feel very comfortable bidding in
the London sales as many of them have second homes and are very
active here," said Helena Newman, chairman of Sotheby's
impressionist and modern art department in Europe.
"I think that because of our geographic situation, we are
the gateway to the East ... Central Asia, the Middle East and
the East," she told Reuters at the company's London headquarters
where star lots from the upcoming sales were on display.
"We definitely see that in the sales of recent years. It is
a growing trend."
BILLION-DOLLAR BONANZA?
Beyond bragging rights, auctioneers are not overly concerned
with who buys what where. Key lots for sale in London come from
the United States, for example, and the market overall has
become more globalised.
One of the prize lots of the season is English artist John
Constable's "The Lock", being offered by Christie's for 20-25
million pounds ($30-40 million) and the only one of a series of
six important landscapes by the painter to be in private hands.
It goes under the hammer on July 3 and should eclipse the
10.8 million pounds raised when it was sold in 1990 - a British
painting record it held for 16 years.
On the same night, Rembrandt's "A Man in a Gorget and Cap"
is on course to raise 8-12 million pounds.
On Wednesday, a Renoir nude is set to fetch 12-18 million
pounds and the next week the same auctioneer offers Yves Klein's
"Le Rose du Bleu", estimated at 17-20 million pounds and Francis
Bacon's "Study For Self-Portrait" (1964) (15-20 million).
Christie's, the world's largest auction house, expects to
raise at least 310 million pounds from its sales of
impressionist, modern, contemporary art as well as those of
British paintings and Old Masters.
The upper estimate is closer to 500 million pounds, and
combined with Sotheby's low target of 210 million pounds, a
billion-dollar art bonanza looks within reach.
"The four week summer season of major international auctions
at Christie's ... is set to become one of the richest and most
valuable series of auctions in company history," said Jussi
Pylkkanen, head of Christie's Europe.
MIRO RECORD IN SIGHT
At Sotheby's, the top work of the season could be Joan
Miro's "Peinture (Etoile Bleue), valued at 15-20 million pounds
and in sight of the artist record set this year of 16.8 million.
Its appearance so soon after the February record is no
coincidence -- auction houses tailor sales to reflect the latest
tastes, and the Miro, along with works by Henry Moore and
Surrealist Paul Delvaux, all follow recent auction highs.
The prominence of large, colourful, figurative works at
Sotheby's, including Kees van Dongen's "Lailla", Marc Chagall's
"L'Arbre de Jesse" and Delvaux's "Deux Femmes couchees", also
reflects emerging market tastes.
Soaring prices for coveted works of art at a time of global
economic uncertainty have long prompted warnings of a sharp
correction and even collapse, but time and again in the last
three years the market has defied the gloomiest predictions.
There has been weakening in Chinese demand and tastes can be
fickle, but the very best works of art have generally risen in
value since a sharp but brief drop in auction turnover in 2009.
The contraction was as much a reflection of sellers backing
away as of falling demand, experts say, and auction houses
believe they are back in a "virtuous cycle" of rising prices in
turn attracting the very best works on to the market.
Institutional acquisitions have also played a key role in
the recovery, with Qatar emerging as one of the biggest buyers
of art in recent years as it fills a growing network of museums.
Widespread reports said the Gulf state paid $250 million for
Paul Cezanne's "The Card Players" in a private deal, believed to
be the highest price ever paid for a work of art.