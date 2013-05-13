LONDON May 13 "Avatar" director James Cameron
and Russian conductor Valery Gergiev will beam the world's first
live 3D ballet broadcast to 50 countries from Russia's Mariinsky
theatre in June.
Cinema audiences across Europe, the United States, South
America, Asia, Australia and elsewhere will be able to watch
Ekaterina Kondaurova dance the role of Odette/Odile in
Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" at the 19th century opera house on
June 6, production company Omniverse Vision said in a statement.
Mariinsky general and artistic director Gergiev took his
company on numerous world tours after the collapse of the Soviet
Union crimped state funding.
But with Russia now pouring money into the arts and the
completion of a $700 million Mariinsky II extension, Gergiev has
said he wants to concentrate on domestic performances.
Known as the Kirov in Soviet times, the Mariinsky is one of
the great showcases of Russian culture.
(Reporting by Paul Casciato; Editing by Louise Ireland)