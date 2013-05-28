LONDON May 28 Runaway Ukrainian dancer Sergei
Polunin, more famous of late for his absences than his
"arabesques", showed up in London on Tuesday vowing to return in
July to dance in a production of "Coppelia" with Moscow's
Stanislavsky Ballet.
The Royal Ballet prodigy, dubbed the bad boy of dance,
vanished from a London performance of "Midnight Express" in
April less than a year after leaving Britain's Royal Ballet in
the lurch a week before he was due to dance for them.
Polunin, 23, blamed unexplained health reasons for his
disappearances, but told reporters at a press conference in
London that this time he would definitely be there to star in
the production of "Coppelia" at London's Coliseum, where he had
been due to dance in April.
"I am very sorry that, due to health issues at the time, I
wasn't able to explain to everyone why I couldn't perform in
April but I'm delighted to have another opportunity to dance at
the Coliseum in July," he said.
"'Coppelia' is one of my favourite ballets and I will be
there.'"
The tattooed Polunin, who at 21 was the youngest dancer to
be made a principal with the Royal Ballet, was tagged as
ballet's wild child after walking out of the company in January
2012 just a week before he was due to dance in "The Dream".
Within months, however, he had returned to the stage,
performing with Moscow's Stanislavsky Ballet, as a guest dancer
with the Royal Ballet in London and signing up to perform in the
UK premiere of "Midnight Express".
Shortly before its opening, director and choreographer Peter
Schaufuss said Polunin had failed to turn up for rehearsals and
was not returning calls. He said he was worried about the young
star whom he believed had put a party lifestyle behind him.
July's production is expected to see Polunin star in the
first UK appearance of Roland Petit's 1975 version of
"Coppelia", with music by the English National Ballet Orchestra.
The story follows the comic adventures of the red-blooded
Franz and how he falls in love with a beautiful, life-like doll.
The doll - Coppelia - is created by the eccentric yet mysterious
toymaker Dr Coppelius.
Polunin will dance alongside Semyon Velichko, Kristina
Shapran and Erika Mikirticheva. The production will be led by
General Director Vladimir Urin and artistic director Igor
Zelensky.
After Polunin quit the Royal Ballet last year, he told
reporters that he found rehearsing "very boring" and wanted to
give up ballet by the age of 26 as it was so gruelling.
(Reporting by Paul Casciato; editing by Mike Collett-White)