LONDON Jan 28 Visionary, radical thinker,
lunatic - English poet and painter William Blake has been called
all of these, and a new exhibition presenting his works as he
intended gives visitors a rare chance to draw their own
conclusions.
Getting on for two centuries after his death, Blake remains
a mainstay of English culture.
Generations of schoolchildren have sung his poem 'And did
those feet', which asks if Jerusalem was built among the "dark
satanic mills" that sprung up during the country's industrial
revolution.
England's tourist board has made it the centrepiece of a
television commercial linked to the rugby World Cup, which the
country will host this autumn.
'William Blake - Apprentice and Master', at Oxford
University's Ashmolean Museum until March 1, shows how his
poetry is indivisible from the pictures he created to accompany
it, and how his genius as an engraver developed.
"It is a composite art made up of words and images," curator
Michael Phillips said.
Many of Blake's most celebrated poems, including "The Tyger"
that burned brightly in the forests of the night, were produced
as texts for illuminated books. To create the plates, Blake
mastered mirror writing and developed his own engraving
techniques.
Once the plates were printed, Blake would add extra colour
by hand, making each book unique. Rarely seen originals are on
show in Oxford, as is a facsimile of their creator's printing
press, reconstructed on the basis of Phillips's research.
Phillips said that only as photographic processes have
developed and become less expensive have Blake's works as he
created them become readily accessible.
Also on show are some of Blake's most iconic images,
including the 1795 print "Nebuchadnezzar" showing the old
biblical king crawling mad and naked with claw-like fingers and
toes.
In response to such nightmarish images, many critics of his
day branded Blake insane.
Unfair, says Phillips. "What he is trying to do is embody
and articulate psychological states and he is very much ahead of
his time in that."
One reason Blake undertook every stage of production was to
avoid censorship in the febrile political atmosphere of the
years after the 1789 French Revolution.
For some, contemporary England could use a dose of Blake's
radicalism.
In "London", one of his "Songs of Experience", Blake writes
how the chimney sweep's cry "every black'ning church appals".
For Phillips, Blake showed "an extraordinary sensitivity
towards the plight of his fellow man" and was motivated by
"rejection of oppression of every kind".
So who is the real William Blake? A key part of the
exhibition is an online copy of Blake's notebook, which shows
how he endlessly reworked his poems and illustrations.
"I would like to think that if people come to Blake thinking
he is a bit of a madman, a visionary... who drew from purported
visions, they would see that there is an awful lot of craft, of
trial and error, and that there is a lesson for us all,"
Phillips said.
