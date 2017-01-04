LONDON Novels by four British authors and one Irish writer will compete for the 2016 Costa Book Awards after winnings their individual categories, the prize committee said on Tuesday.

Francis Spufford took the debut novel category for "Golden Hill", Keggie Carew won in biographies for "Dadland", Brian Conaghan in children's books for "The Bombs That Brought Us Together", and Alice Oswald in poetry for "Falling Awake".

Irish novelist and twice Man-Booker Prize shortlisted Sebastian Barry took the Costa novel award for the second time for "Days Without End".

The authors, who receive a 5,000 pound ($6,135.00) prize for their individual wins, will now compete for the overall Costa Book of the Year prize of 30,000 pounds($36,810.00). The winner will be announced on Jan 31.

Founded in 1985, the Costa Awards honour authors living in Britain or Ireland.

($1 = 0.8150 pounds)

