By Michael Roddy
LONDON Jan 28
Nathan Filer won the prestigious Costa Book of the Year Award
for 2013 on Tuesday for his debut novel "The Shock of the Fall",
but despite his rise to literary celebrity, he is not giving up
the day job.
Filer, 33, who also got married last Saturday, said after
scooping the 30,000 pound ($49,800) prize at a ceremony in
London that he would be reporting for his next nursing shift on
Sunday as usual.
"I'm not going to make predictions for the future but I do
think there is something to be said to having more to your life
than writing and the other work has always been very important
to me," Filer said at a press conference, with his new wife
Emily watching from the back row.
"I won't decide about the future but I've always written and
I'll always carry on writing and that's always going to be part
of my life, I'm sure," said Filer, whose book was bought in an
11-way auction by HarperCollins for what the Costa prize said in
a statement was "a substantial six figure sum".
The book tells the story of brothers Matthew and Simon hit
by a tragic accident and explores themes of loss, grief and
mental illness as Matthew slowly descends into madness.
Filer said he had not set out to write a "campaigning book
about mental illness or schizophrenia".
"I set out to write about the character and his illness is
one aspect of his character and there are many more than that.
But certainly I felt having decided that schizophrenia would be
part of the novel I felt a responsibility not to propagate the
myths surrounding that."
Filer beat novelist and bookmakers' favourite Kate Atkinson,
for "Life After Life", biographer Lucy Hughes-Hallett for "The
Pike", poet Michael Symmons Roberts for "Drysalter" and author
and political cartoonist, Chris Riddell, for "Goth Girl and the
Ghost of a Mouse".
"This book stood out in a very good list," Rose Tremain,
chair of the judges panel, said in a statement.
"The voice in which the author has chosen to tell his story
is perfectly aligned with the subject matter and very well
sustained to the end."
The Costa Book Awards, named after a coffee shop chain, is
the only major British book prize open solely to authors
resident in the United Kingdom and Ireland and recognises books
across five categories - First Novel, Novel, Biography, Poetry
and Children's Book - published in the last year.
Filer also is a writer and lecturer in Creative Writing at
Bath Spa University. He is a qualified mental health nurse and
for many years worked for the mental health service in Bristol
where he still lives.
