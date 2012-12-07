LONDON Dec 7 Thomas Gainsborough, J.M.W. Turner
and John Constable are among Britain's most revered artists,
admired for their ability to capture a native landscape long
dismissed by the establishment as a subject unworthy of great
painters.
A new exhibition at the Royal Academy in London, unusually
drawn entirely from its own collection, traces how the three
artists helped pave the way for greater acceptance of a genre
now considered one of Britain's greatest artistic achievements.
Entitled "Constable, Gainsborough, Turner and the Making of
Landscape", the show runs from Dec. 8 to Feb. 17, 2013, and
concentrates on the century between 1750 and 1850.
Among the works on display will be Gainsborough's "Romantic
Landscape", Constable's two great landscapes of the 1820s - "The
Leaping Horse" and "Boat Passing a Lock" and Turner's "Dolbadern
Castle".
Alongside the headline artists will be paintings by some of
their 18th century contemporaries, including Richard Wilson,
Michael Angelo Rooker and Paul Sandby, and a series of prints
which played a major role in the genre's ascent.
"The main thrust (of the exhibition) is this transformation
in landscape painting between 1750 and 1850 that is communicated
through (Royal Academy) exhibition paintings by Gainsborough,
Turner, Constable and Wilson," said curator MaryAnne Stevens.
"But also very importantly, it was communicated to a wider
audience through the print and also the watercolour. These were
more accessible and far more widely available than a painting on
the walls of the Royal Academy," she told Reuters.
Earlier this year, David Hockney displayed his landscapes of
Yorkshire, northern England, in the Royal Academy's main gallery
space in a hugely popular show, and art experts trace his works
back to the 18th and 19th century greats.
Underlining the lasting popularity of Britain's earlier
landscape painters, a version of Constable's Lock canvas fetched
22.4 million pounds ($36 million) in July, one of the highest
prices ever paid for a British "old master" painting at auction.
REVOLUTION FUELS FASHION
Stevens argued that a broader interest in the British
landscape was already underway during this period through guide
books and popular tours of picturesque regions, such as Thomas
West's guide to the Lake District in northwest England.
The French Revolution further fuelled that interest by
denying many wealthy Britons the opportunity to travel freely
across the Continent and embark on the Grand Tour.
"The important thing about the French Revolution is that
England was effectively at war (for much of the period) from
1789 to 1815," Stevens explained.
"It was out of bounds and there was a need to go and
experience nature and travel, so the British landscape became
the subject of those journeys."
According to Ian Warrell, a Turner expert who has written an
introduction to the show in the Academy's in-house magazine,
Gainsborough demonstrated landscape painting's potential for
emotion and imagination beyond merely recording a scene.
Turner seized on this trend as he travelled not only to
Rome, Venice and Paris but also across Britain, making
watercolours from pencil sketches and recognising the importance
of print reproductions to reach a wider audience.
Constable, in contrast, aimed for a less artificial style
than his great rival Turner, closely observing nature but
adopting what Warrell called "an increasingly expressive
application of the paint".
"In fact it is Constable, rather than Turner, who should be
lauded as the 'first Impressionist'," Warrell wrote.
For the Royal Academy, the show is a rare opportunity to
delve into its store of around 1,000 paintings, hundreds of
sculptures and tens of thousands of works on paper.
The main galleries are normally reserved for exhibitions of
art loaned from around the world, and the landscape show, staged
in smaller rooms, is the first of its kind for over 20 years.
"It's important because the Academy has a very important
collection, but we don't have much space to show it on our walls
because of the main exhibition programme," said Stevens.
