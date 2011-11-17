LONDON Nov 17 Charles Dickens will be
feted around the world next year in literature, film, theatre,
music and art, underlining his international cultural impact two
hundred years after his birth.
The author of classics like "Oliver Twist", "Great
Expectations", "Bleak House" and "A Tale of Two Cities" is
considered one of the greatest novelists to have written in
English.
Sales of his books, which are still in print, run into
hundreds of millions of copies, and during his lifetime his
works were turned into theatre.
With the advent of cinema in the late 19th century and
television decades later, Dickens became the most adapted
novelist of all time, with more than 100 films -- short and
feature length -- made in the silent era alone.
"The prose style of Dickens is a foreshadowing of cinematic
technique," said Michael Eaton, co-curator of what is billed as
the largest retrospective of Dickens on screen ever staged.
Dickens on Screen, part of the broader, global Dickens 2012
initiative (www.dickens2012.org), will be held at the British
Film Institute (BFI) in London from January to March 2012.
Movie adaptations will also be screened next year in the
United States, Germany, the Philippines and China thanks to the
state-funded cultural agency the British Council.
"When we think of all Dickens's extraordinary characters and
nail-biting cliffhangers it is not surprising he's the most
adapted author of all time," said Heather Stewart, the BFI's
creative director.
Tapping its own archive, the BFI will screen a rarely seen
silent work from 1901 called "Scrooge - or Marley's Ghost" and
"David Copperfield" from 1913.
At the programme's centre will be David Lean's "Great
Expectations" (1946) and "Oliver Twist" (1948), considered by
many to be the greatest film versions of Dickens, as well as
Carol Reed's popular musical "Oliver!" (1968).
NEW FILM, BOOKS, SHOWS
Five major television adaptations will be screened in their
entirety, while director Mike Newell is making a film based on
"Great Expectations" possibly for release next year.
"Dickens was my first adult author and he was very much my
way into literature," said bestselling novelist David Nicholls,
who wrote the screenplay for the new version.
"I certainly wouldn't be a writer if it hadn't been for
Dickens."
Exhibitions dedicated to the Victorian author have already
begun opening in Britain, with many more planned in the run-up
to the bicentenary of his birth on Feb. 7, 2012.
The Victoria and Albert Museum launched its display this
week featuring the original manuscript of "David Copperfield".
The British Library is advertising "A Hankering after
Ghosts: Charles Dickens and the Supernatural" which opens on
Nov. 29, while on Dec. 9 the Museum of London opens "Dickens and
London".
Overseas shows include one at the Museum Strauhof in Zurich
due to open in December and another at the Chateau D'Hardelot in
northern France which was visited by the author many times.
The British Council has organised events in more than 50
countries from Armenia to Zimbabwe involving theatre, film and
educational programmes.
Biographies have begun hitting book stores, including Claire
Tomalin's "Charles Dickens: A Life" which was shortlisted for
the Costa Book Awards 2011, and Robert Douglas-Fairhurst's
"Becoming Dickens: The Invention of a Novelist."
And the publishing house Penguin has produced a deluxe
box-set of six clothbound Dickens novels costing 100 pounds
($160).
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)