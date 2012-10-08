* Benedict Silverman selling important art collection
* Klimt, Schiele, Meidner, Dix among highlights
* Valued at more than 100 million pounds
* Collector blames "speculators" for art market surge
* Looking forward to art market "bubble" bursting
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, Oct 8 A U.S. art collector whose 20th
century paintings from Germany and Austria are valued at more
than 100 million pounds ($160 million) has attacked what he
called "trophy hunters" who have driven prices higher and
created a bubble in the market.
Benedict Silverman, a property developer and philanthropist,
has decided to put his collection of works by artists including
Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele and Otto Dix up for sale to raise
funds for an education fund called Reading Rescue.
The 83-year-old is fully aware that rising prices for the
kind of art he has collected over the course of nearly half a
century will benefit his charity work.
But in an outspoken criticism of the market, he accused many
buyers of being interested in art mainly as an investment.
"The prices paid these days are for trophies, not for art,"
Silverman told Reuters in emailed responses to questions.
Around 25 paintings, drawings and pieces of furniture are on
display at the Richard Nagy gallery in central London and will
be sold privately over a period of time.
"You ask if it (the strength of the art market) is a
positive development. It is not. Connoisseur collectors are left
in the dust snapping at the heels of these trophy hunters.
"I think there is a bubble and I can't wait for it to break
as real collectors are interested in the art, not the price."
Auction houses and many market experts argue that there is
no bubble in the art market, and that a growing number of
collectors across an increasing geographical spread are creating
a solid foundation for rising prices.
"LAST SUPPER"
But Silverman's unusually frank opinion, expressed as London
gears up for Frieze art week when hundreds of wealthy buyers
descend on the capital for a whirlwind of auctions, viewings and
parties, is a reminder that not everyone is so sanguine.
"Collectors like me will always exist, but they are being
knocked aside by the sharp elbows of speculators and
professional collection builders who employ more knowledgeable
people to make their decisions for them," Silverman said.
"Clearly if I was starting today I would not be able to
build the sort of collection I have and few others will."
Nagy, a long-time collaborator with Silverman, said the
collector had avoided auction houses to sell his art, preferring
the discretion of a gallery and private sales.
"There has been a huge amount of interest, including from
museums," Nagy told Reuters at his gallery in Old Bond Street.
Not all of the works have been priced, but a large 1917/18
Schiele depicting the artist and some of his peers in a version
of the "Last Supper" is on offer at around 30 million pounds.
"Today these artists are seen as part of the mainstream of
20th century art, whereas 30 years ago it was thought of as an
eccentric side-channel," Nagy added of the period and style of
art on show.
Among the highlights are Ludwig Meidner's "The Incident in
the Suburbs" of 1915, a dark-hued canvas depicting a man pushing
aside another figure who has fallen to the ground against a
backdrop of distorted buildings.
The picture, the first bought by Silverman in the late
1960s, reminded him of himself starting out in real estate and
"pushing down" the competition to get ahead.
Schiele's "Around the Table" appears to equate the gathering
of a group of artists with the communion of the Last Supper, and
coming as it did so soon before his death in 1918, it was the
final work in a long sequence of religious allegories.
His "Woman with Homunculus" of 1910 depicts a semi-nude
young woman looking seductively over her shoulder yet also
turning away from a deformed, child-like creature, while Klimt's
"Ria Munk I" of 1912 is a striking deathbed portrait.
Reminiscent of John Everett Millais's "Ophelia", the square
canvas depicts the daughter of a wealthy Viennese businessman
who shot herself in the heart after falling out with her lover.
MUSEUMS "DRY AND EMOTIONLESS"
For Silverman, private collections would be the ideal home
for his beloved possessions.
"I lived with all my works, looked at them all every day I
was in the apartment and hope that the new buyers will do the
same," he explained.
"I prefer the idea of them going to another collector who
imposes his taste on a group of art works and for whom it will
have a resonance even if it is different to mine.
"Do I want them to go to a museum? Probably not, even though
I know they will eventually end up in museums," added the
collector, who regularly loans his works out to museums.
"Generally I think museums are rather dry and emotionless
places that do not bring any personality to the rooms in which
they are hung, apart from their innate genius."
Asked how he thought he would feel when his art was sold, he
replied: "I will try not to think about it. I have other
pursuits to follow now. Having decided to sell, I'm turning the
page ... and starting a new chapter."
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)