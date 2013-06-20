By Ian McKenzie
EDINBURGH, June 20 The Edinburgh International
Book Festival casts an eye this year on a unique form of
literature - comics and graphic novels that have endeared
themselves to "children" from the age of three to 103.
The world's biggest annual book festival also celebrates its
30th anniversary from August 10 to 26 with more than 800 events
with authors, literature and ideas from around the world in the
heart of Edinburgh. Eighty authors attended the inaugural
gathering in 1983.
The book festival runs parallel through August with the
International Festival and Fringe, both dating back to 1947, the
Royal Military Tattoo on the Edinburgh Castle esplanade, and a
broad range of art shows during which the city's population more
than doubles in size.
In a contemplative mood, book festival director Nick Barley
told Reuters at the programme launch on Thursday he believed the
time had come for the book festival to assess where it had come
from and where it was going.
He said the rise of writers in Scotland such as the late
Iain Banks, Ian Rankin, A.L. Kennedy and Christopher Brookmyre
among others in the last 30 years was the most extraordinary
explosion of culture and literature in Scotland that it has
perhaps ever seen.
"I think it's important that we take stock of what has
happened and the conditions that made that explosion possible,
and ask ourselves what conditions need to be put in place to
allow that explosion to continue," he said.
Barley said this year's book festival was set up to explore
what the next 30 years might look like, and speculate on what
the future might be.
On a less serious note, a centrepiece of the festival will
be four days when it brings together a special programme on
comics and graphic novels from Marvel to manga, brande desiree
to the Beano.
"We will look at the rich heritage of comics, the
contemporary renaissance of graphic novels, and discuss how it
opens up reading and storytelling to new audiences, young and
old," the programme noted.
On a sombre note, author and science fiction writer Banks
had been due to read from his latest book, "The Quarry", at the
festival before his sudden death from cancer on June 9.
Barley said Banks would instead be commemorated.
There will be "both a commemoration and re-evaluation of his
work, but also a celebration of a guy who was central to the
Scottish literary explosion."
(Editing by Paul Casciato)