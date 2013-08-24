LONDON Aug 24 Women's rights campaigner Bridget
Christie won one of Britain's most prestigious comedy awards on
Saturday for a polemical stand-up show against men's lifestyle
magazines.
The Foster's Comedy Award for best act at the annual
Edinburgh Festival Fringe brings with it 10,000 pounds
($15,600)and has been the launch pad for many stars.
Christie, 41, said she almost gave up comedy to look after
her two children before the show, "A Bic for Her", drew sell-out
crowds and critical acclaim.
"It's bloody typical isn't it! Just when I wanted to take it
easy everyone starts coming and the show's full," she told
Reuters by telephone on Thursday after becoming the only woman
to make the shortlist for the prize.
Christie's show mainly targets "Lad's Mags", British
magazines full of scantily-clad women and sports articles that
can sit on the lower shelves of newsagents' stores because they
are not classified as pornography.
In her show, Christie recounted how she would enter a shop,
grab the magazines off the shelf and throw them in the bin.
"That's not theft... That's just ethical filing," she said.
Christie plans to write a book later this year and is
working on a second radio series.
Actor Hugh Laurie, star of U.S. TV medical drama "House",
won the prize back in 1981 when it was called the Perrier Comedy
Award. Steve Coogan and the sketch group behind the dark British
TV comedy "League of Gentlemen" have also won the award.
Nica Burns, who runs the Foster's Comedy Award, said
Christie's humour and earnestness were a winning combination.
"Whilst high on the laughter count, Bridget Christie's show
about feminism also gives us something to think about," she
said.
($1 = 0.6413 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)