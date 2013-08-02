By Ian McKenzie
EDINBURGH
EDINBURGH Aug 2 Sunshine welcomed in the
Edinburgh Festival Fringe on Friday with more than 2,800 shows
from comedians to ballet vying for audiences as the world's
biggest annual arts festival opened its doors for another record
year.
Buskers, comics, acrobats and actors turn Edinburgh's famous
Royal Mile, into a vast open-air theatre, as crowds in their
thousands flock to a record number of shows through to August
26.
The Fringe links up with the up-market Edinburgh
International Festival, International Book Festival, television
festival, museum and galleries and the Royal Military Tattoo as
the Scottish capital more than doubles in population, with
visitors from around the world boosting the Scottish economy.
Every available space is occupied and massive tents erected
to accommodate the shows and a record 24,107 artists from 41
countries vying for audiences this year.
The Fringe acts as a global showcase for established and
wannabe artists, drawing acts and talent-spotters from across
the planet.
"It's a very valuable place for a company or an artist to
bring their work for the exposure it can give them, not just to
a public audience, but to an industry audience, to the media and
to their peers who come from all over the world," Fringe Chief
Executive Kath Mainland noted.
Eighty pre-teen Chinese students from Beijing are due to
perform their version of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake", while Danish
bagpiper Claus Reiss shows his comic side.
Scottish writer and director Kevin Toolis brings political
satire in "The Confessions of Gordon Brown" with actor Ian
Grieve giving an impressively dour performance of the former
British prime minister.
Add to the mix giant puppets, ground-breaking theatre, music
and dance for a staggering array of attractions.
The International Festival runs from August 9 to September
2, and the Book Festival - celebrating its 30th year -- from
August 10 to 26 with over 800 events.
The International Festival and Fringe were both founded in
1947 as an antidote to the biting austerity of the years
following World War Two.
