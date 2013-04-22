By Ian MacKenzie
| EDINBURGH, April 22
EDINBURGH, April 22 Irishman Fergus Linehan will
take over as director of the Edinburgh International festival
(EIF) in October 2014 from Australian Jonathan Mills, the EIF
said on Monday.
Linehan comes to Edinburgh after festival involvements in
Dublin and Australia. He was chief executive and director of the
Sydney Festival from 2004 to 2009, and served as head of music
at the Sydney Opera House from 2010-2012.
Linehan will start work on a part-time basis in Edinburgh
from May 1 this year "to allow time to plan his first festival
in 2015" before taking full control from October next year, the
EIF Council said in a statement.
The Edinburgh festival was founded in 1947 as an antidote to
the austere times after World War Two.
The EIF, the massive Fringe Festival, Book Festival and
Edinburgh Royal Military Tattoo combine each August into the
world's biggest annual extravaganza of the arts during which the
Scottish capital doubles in size.
A 1989 graduate of University College Dublin, Linehan began
his career in the theatre in Dublin, producing many shows and
going on to direct the city's major arts event, The Dublin
Theatre Festival.
"During that time he commissioned works by artists including
Seamus Heaney, Brian Friel and Roddy Doyle, as well as a new
generation of Irish writers and choreographers," the EIF said.
"I am delighted and deeply honoured to have been appointed
as next director of the Edinburgh International Festival,"
Linehan said in the statement.
"Successful festivals respond to both place and provenance
to create a unique identity, and this is particularly true of
Edinburgh, the preeminent festival city."
Mills was appointed to head the EIF in 2006 and has
broadened the festival's horizons with a wide range of
productions from around the world during his tenure.