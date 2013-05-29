By Ian MacKenzie
| EDINBURGH
EDINBURGH May 29 A portrait of family life in a
Palestinian refugee camp and the rites of an ethnic Russian
group will show alongside 146 other movies at this year's
edition of the world's longest continuously running film
festival in the Scottish capital.
The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) on
Wednesday promised to deliver a broad programme of features from
53 countries during its 12-day run from June 19.
American film critic, author and lecturer Chris Fujiwara,
who took over as artistic director last year after the
festival's near collapse in 2011, told Reuters it remains a
showcase for British cinema.
"It is also one of the key international film festivals
where emerging filmmakers from around the world aspire to have
their films shown," he said.
Films competing for the Michael Powell award for best
British feature film include seven world premieres and the
festival will open with a gala performance of U.S. family
melodrama "Breathe In".
This year's international competition includes such diverse
offerings as Mahdi Fleifel's "A World Not Ours", a portrait of
family life in a Palestinian refugee camp; Mohammad Shirvani's
dreamlike allegory "Fat Shaker" set in Tehran, and Aleksey
Fedorchenko's "Celestial Wives Of The Meadow Mari" on the rites
and customs of a Russian ethnic group.
Fujiwara said the festival's new "American Dreams" strand
brought highlights from an exceptionally good year for
independent U.S. cinema, while focuses on Korea and Sweden will
recognise artistic vitality and social commitment.
The "New Realities" section of the festival will reaffirm
support for documentary filmmaking, while a new section "And Not
Another Teen Movie" is a programme by 15-to-19-year-olds for
their peers.
The EIFF is the world's longest continuously running film
festival, now in its 67th year.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)