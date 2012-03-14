By Ian MacKenzie
| EDINBURGH, March 14
EDINBURGH, March 14 The Edinburgh International
Festival (EIF), taking advantage of the London Olympic Games,
has spread its wings around the world this year to bring nearly
3,000 artists from 47 nations to the Scottish capital in August
and attract a global audience.
The EIF combines with festivals of jazz, literature and the
massive Fringe in the world's biggest annual arts extravaganza
which bring some 250 million pounds to the Scottish economy.
EIF Director Jonathan Mills on Wednesday announced the
programme for this year's festival, which runs from August 9 to
September 2, saying that in an Olympic year he had sought to
make it as broad as possible.
Participants in this year's celebration of music, opera,
theatre and dance include artists from Russia to the Americas,
India to Australia, Japan to Africa and through Europe.
Edinburgh will also host a two-day international meeting of
culture ministers on August 12 and 13 to discuss "the power and
profile of culture in forging and fostering international
relations".
Australian-born Mills noted that since taking control of the
EIF six years ago he had highlighted different geographical
areas: Asia last year, for example, and the Americas and Pacific
in 2010.
"What we're doing this year is not actually in one place,
it's in many places...47 different nations from all over the
world, because I thought in an Olympic year it was not
appropriate to be in one isolated, or in one exclusive
geographical area," he told Reuters.
The festival opens on August 9 with a gala performance of
the powerful choral piece "A Mass of Life", by English composer
Frederick Delius.
Three productions too large for conventional theatres will
be staged at a new site at the Royal Highland Centre on
Edinburgh's western outskirts. These are a Polish version of
Shakespeare's "Macbeth" as a military leader in the Middle East,
the Swiss Theater Basel's take on "My Fair Lady" in a language
laboratory, and the French Theatre de Soleil's "Les Naufrages de
Fol Espoir" (The Castaways of the Fol Espoir).
There is a strong musical element including orchestras from
the UK, the United States, France, Australia, Hungary and
Romania. Musicians of the imperial household in Tokyo will
provide a rare insight into the imperial court music and dance
of Japan.
Russia's Mariinsky Ballet will present a production of
Sergei Prokofiev's ballet "Cinderella".
Through the festival Arthur's Seat and the heights
overlooking Edinburgh will be the focus of a unique display of
public art and sporting endeavour inspired by the Olympics.
Hundreds of walkers and runners wearing special light suits will
illuminate the dark mountainside in a Speed of Light display.
The Edinburgh International Festival has been held annually
since 1947, when it was created as a cultural antidote to the
austere days following World War Two.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)