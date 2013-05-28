* American Academy in Rome honours Bertolucci
* Likes Mad Men, other series, more than big screen
productions
* Bertolucci will chair international jury at Venice Film
Festival
By Philip Pullella
ROME, May 28 When he was 12, Bernardo Bertolucci
looked in a mirror and imagined himself as John Wayne. Now, at
73, he is confined to a wheelchair but is still a towering
figure of Italian cinema.
Today, the Oscar-winning director is disappointed with the
Hollywood that once inspired him and prefers television series
such as "Mad Men", saying they are better casted and better
directed than big screen productions.
Bertolucci discussed his love affair with American culture -
and his disdain for what Hollywood is producing today - on
Monday night when he was honoured by the American Academy in
Rome.
"Jazz was the first music I heard in my life and jazz for me
meant America," Bertolucci told the crowd at the gala benefit to
fund grants for artists.
The Academy, the oldest American overseas centre for
independent study of the arts and humanities, honoured
Bertolucci with the prestigious McKim award, whose previous
recipients include conductor Riccardo Muti, composer Ennio
Morricone, director Franco Zeffirelli and writer Umberto Eco.
"I saw 'Stagecoach' and for me (director) John Ford became
Homer," he said of the classic American Western film made in
1939, a year before he was born in the northern Italian city of
Parma.
"I was in front of a full-length mirror and what I was
seeing at 12 wasn't me, it was John Wayne."
But today, the director who made "Last Tango in Paris", "The
Last Emperor" and "Novecento", says the Hollywood that once
excited him now depresses him.
"My generation had an affair with American culture, there's
no doubt about it. A street lamp and a fire hydrant made me sing
in the rain."
"But the American films I like now do not come from
Hollywood studios but from television series, like 'Mad Men',
'Breaking Bad', 'The Americans'," he said in interview after
acceptance speech.
SAD HOLLYWOOD
"I like when they last 13 episodes but then there is a new
series coming with another 13 episodes," he said, laughing,
comparing them to novels printed in instalments in 19th century
newspapers.
"Apart from a few independent productions, I think that
everything that comes from Hollywood is generally sad. It makes
me very sad".
Last year Bertolucci made his first feature film in nearly a
decade with "Me and You," about an introverted 14-year-old
teenager who tells his mother he is going on a ski trip but
spends a week in the family basement with his drug addicted
half-sister.
Like "Last Tango in Paris", which caused a scandal in Italy
and beyond in 1972 for its sex scenes with Marlon Brando and
Maria Schneider, "Me and You," was shot mostly indoors.
Bertolucci has spent a lot of time indoors since a back
injury about 10 years ago confined him to a wheelchair, which he
referred to at Monday night's event only as "the recent time of
my life."
Still, despite physical and emotional difficulties resulting
from the wheelchair confinement, Bertolucci says he wants to do
what he can to promote culture between countries.
"Exchange of culture is the salvation of the world," he
said, recalling how his father set him off on a quest for new
experiences when he gave him a copy of "Moby Dick" as a young
boy.
While he was still too young to read it, he said he knew
that "somewhere there was a big landscape and a huge sky".
This year, Venice will be the backdrop for Bertolucci's
vision when he serves as head of the international jury at the
70th edition of the Venice Film Festival, which runs from August
28 to September 7 in the lagoon city.
"I am going to nurture myself with cinema. To be the
president of the jury will give me a great joy. I will be able
to see beautiful experimental films," he said.
As for his own creative plans, Bertolucci is holding his
cards close to his chest.
"I have some ideas but they are still amorphous, still at
the germination stage," he said.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella)