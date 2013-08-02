LONDON Aug 2 The reviews are in for the
scandal-tinged staging of Richard Wagner's "Ring" for his 200th
birthday at Bayreuth, and while Serbian set designer Aleksandar
Denic doesn't confirm he and German director Frank Castorf
intended to provoke, he doesn't deny it either.
The French expression "epater les bourgeois" - which, in
Bayreuth terms, might be translated as "provoke the BMW and Audi
owners" - seems apt for a production in which a crocodile
gobbled down the gaudily clad young singer playing the Forest
Bird in one gulp while the lovers Brunnhilde and Siegfried
carried on singing nearby as if nothing were happening.
That sort of thing was replicated over and over.
"I'm very happy if there are emotions," the thin, wiry
49-year-old Denic told Reuters in an interview at the opera
house's press office on Wednesday, a few hours before he,
Castorf and the production team took their now infamous curtain
call in which the booing went on for some 10 minutes.
"If somebody's happy, sad, angry or I don't know what, for
me it's a compliment. I hate when there's no response," Denic
said.
While the audience let its reactions be known in Twitter
time, some of the critics cogitated for a day and, in so many
words, said the same thing.
"Castorf's production should be binned," critic Martin
Kettle wrote in the Guardian.
"Mr. Castorf's deeper fault, it seems, was cynically to
undercut the musical drama during some of the most romantic,
poignant and heroic scenes," New York Times music critic Anthony
Tommasini wrote.
And of the riotous curtain call, he said: "The entitlement
and hostility that Mr. Castorf conveyed while staring down the
booing Bayreuth audience seemed revealing: this was a director
who wanted to get a reaction. He got it."
Yet few of the reviews in the German, U.S. and other
international press universally panned every aspect of the
production, with one of the consistent themes being the awe
expressed at Denic's towering and eye-popping set designs.
From the hyper-realistic Texas motel and petrol station in
"Rheingold" to the facade of the New York Stock Exchange in the
"Gotterdammerung" ("Twilight of the Gods"), with stops along the
way at an oil well in Azerbaijan and a face of Mount Rushmore
with communist figureheads replacing those of U.S. presidents,
Denic's sets were spectacles that stick in the mind.
While at first glance the sets seemed realistic down to the
last detail, including an upside down "7" used to replace the
letter "L" in a display sign advertising the availability of
colour television at the "Rheingold" motel, Denic said none of
the constructions was what they appeared to be.
"When you are looking at those sets, parts of them are
hyper-realistic but altogether they are impossible constructions
and this was fun for me, this is the magical part," Denic said.
"This is a good hook for people because it looks familiar
but altogether it is hugely imaginary - these huge structures
are completely out of any system."
He also had a response for critics who complained they'd
been led down the garden path.
Advance word had it that Wagner's vision of lust for gold as
a peg to show the competition among economic systems would be
updated to show nations and ideologies vying to secure oil, but
it was not much about that either.
Claiming the oil theme was only "an initiative idea", Denic
said the audience had gotten something more thought provoking
and complex - like, as he put it, having a bit extra of a fine
French red wine poured into your glass.
The booing audience on Wednesday probably would have settled
for a lot less of what Castorf, Denic and company dished out.
But if the traditionalists were horrified, perhaps that was part
of the message.
"I like old people, and young people, but the Bayreuth
festival needs a future," Denic said.
(Editing by xxxxxx xxxxxx)