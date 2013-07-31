By Michael Roddy
| BAYREUTH, Germany, July 31
BAYREUTH, Germany, July 31 The gods did not go
up in flames but the audience erupted in a fury of booing on
Wednesday night as an unorthodox new staging of Richard Wagner's
"Ring" cycle for his 200th birthday at his opera house in
Bayreuth came to a near-riotous conclusion.
Radical Berlin theatre director Frank Castorf, who had
teased, challenged, mocked and scandalised the audience over the
four-opera cycle that featured slinky Rhine Maidens, simulated
oral sex and gangster-style characters stood centre stage
acknowledging the audience's displeasure for some 10 minutes at
the end of "Gotterdammerung" ("The Twilight of the Gods").
Castorf, who was born in 1951 in then-communist East Germany
and had a reputation in the 1980s and 1990s as one of the bad
boys of German theatre, egged the audience on, gesturing to them
to boo louder and even suggesting through hand motions that it
was the audience, and not him, who were out of their minds.
The scene, which had the audience on its feet booing Castorf
and his assembled team of stage and costume designers, was said
by veteran operagoers to be unprecedented.
It came to an end when Russian conductor Kirill Petrenko,
one of the audience's favourites throughout the six days it has
taken to present the four operas, assembled his orchestra behind
the closed curtains. While Castorf stood on stage being booed,
the curtains were opened to show the musicians, which prompted
the audience to switch gears and start applauding again.
Castorf's set designer, Aleksandar Denic, told Reuters: "I
like it if there is a response, that is the biggest compliment
to me", but perhaps he got more than he'd bargained for.
But Bayreuth has always courted controversy and some of its
most famous productions have been ones which got the worst
receptions at their premieres.
"A lot of booing, I think it's good for the newspapers,"
said Gerhard Reissbeck, 49, an artist from Bad Windshein,
Germany attending with a friend.
What had been touted as an oil-themed production to update
Wagner's 150-year-old cycle originally about the pursuit of gold
took the packed audience in the 1,925-seat Bayreuth opera house
on a roller coaster ride across the planet, from a motel on
Route 66 in Texas to Azerbaijan with a side trip to East Berlin
and a conclusion in front of the New York Stock Exchange.
UNUSUAL STAGING
As he has throughout, Castorf used live video shot by
cameramen on stage plus unconventional props and settings,
including in "Goitterdammerung" a kebab shack behind a chemical
factory and a three-wheeled German car from the 1950s, to pour
Wagner's old libretto and staging directions into a new mould.
Hagen, the leader of the underworld Gibichung clan that is
at war with the gods and the Volsung race of heroes, was played
by South Korean bass baritone Attila Jun sporting a Mohawk
haircut as a nightclub-style bouncer who stopped in periodically
at a voodoo shrine behind a metal gate to spit on images of his
enemies.
A gold-lame-attired Brunnhilde, sung vividly by English
soprano Catherine Foster, pretty much stole the show in the
second act, vowing revenge as the woman scorned after her lover,
the hero Siegfried, is stolen away from her with a magic potion.
There was lots of unusual stage business, including a buggy
perched at the top of the stairs, looking like a scene from the
Chicago crime movie "The Untouchables". But when it was pushed
down the stairs it turned out to be loaded with potatoes rather
than a baby.
Such overlays on Wagner's stage directions annoyed members
of the staid, well-heeled Bayreuth audience, but if nothing else
they have provoked reams of comment during the intervals, at
breakfasts and dinners around Bayreuth and in the press.
"It was not very convincing," Eddie Vetter, critic for the
Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, told Reuters at the conclusion.
"It's a very fragmentary production and the direction of the
individuals was very poor. There were a lot of very clumsy
transitions and I don't like this kind of dialectic approach.
"Also he has no feeling for the music. It goes against the
flow."
(Editing by Eric Walsh)