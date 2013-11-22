* Children across the world sing song cycle
* Britten was modernist but stuck to key, tonality
* Music appeals to music buffs and casual listeners
By Michael Roddy
TUNSTALL, England, Nov 22 The voices of 650
youngsters singing Benjamin Britten's "Friday Afternoons" song
cycle filled the concert hall he built in eastern England and
wafted out over the Internet on Friday as the world celebrated
the centenary of Britain's most famous modern composer.
Some 100,000 schoolchildren singing in locations across
Britain were hooked up via the web with performances of the same
songs by children who kicked off the birthday celebration in
Melbourne, Australia, at 0300 GMT and were to bring down the
curtain in Santa Monica, California, at 2200 GMT.
"One of the things I liked about the songs is they're
slightly old fashioned, so it makes me feel sort of special in a
way, I don't know why," said Ellie Robertson, 9, one of the
participating singers from nearby Ixworth Primary School.
The various versions of the cycle were posted on a website
set up by Aldeburgh Music, which runs the Snape Maltings hall
Britten founded. The BBC will play Britten's music live and from
recordings all weekend on its classical music station Radio 3.
Britten died in 1976, a few years after a failed heart
operation, and for many composers that might mark the beginning
of their reputation fading.
But not for this native of Suffolk, where he built the Snape
Maltings concert hall and is buried in nearby Aldeburgh beside
his lifelong partner, the tenor Peter Pears.
After a recent performance in London's cavernous Royal
Albert Hall of Britten's pacifist "War Requiem", written for
symphony orchestra, three soloists, a boy's choir and a
250-person choir, conductor Semyon Bychkov said the work still
had the impact of its premiere half a century ago.
"It will never lose its power," Bychkov told Reuters.
WIDE APPEAL
Britten was nothing if not prolific, having composed more
than 1,000 pieces in his lifetime.
Some of those, including his operas "Peter Grimes", "Billy
Budd" and "Death in Venice", the "War Requiem", his works for
cello and his "Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra" are
mainstays of opera houses and concert halls around the world and
if anything have become more popular since his death.
What performers and musicians say they find special about
his music is that it appeals to people across the spectrum -
from those looking for music that runs deep but also to
audiences that can take it or leave it.
"Britten writes from the heart, and if you play him from the
heart and you set it up right with the audience, it goes right
to their hearts," British cellist Matthew Barley said.
Barley has been touring Britain since January, playing
Britten's Third Cello Suite in 100 concerts and workshops at
locations ranging from a parlour in Sheffield to a lighthouse on
the Dover cliffs to inmates of a prison in Glasgow.
"You could cynically say they were a captive audience but I
do know from warders there that if they have a performer they
don't like they make sure they heckle them - and they were
absolutely silent," Barley said.
Britten is, in effect, a "crossover" composer who was
completely in tune with the turbulent changes in music during
the 20th century but at the same time attached to the tried and
trusted values of tonality and key.
"I would say that Britten's music has a much more vivid
emotional range than a lot of music that is popular," said
Philip Rupprecht, author of "Rethinking Britten". "It's popular
music but it's not easy music. It digs very deep."
He also was a perfectionist who, according to Paul Kildea, a
conductor and writer of another recent Britten biography, helped
transform musical culture in Britain from "good enough" to
requiring the same high standards that were in place in the
United States and continental Europe during his lifetime.
"He was what I call the 20th century's preeminent musician.
He was the absolutely consummate musician and people always balk
at that and say what about (Igor) Stravinsky. But I say Britten
was a much better performer than Stravinsky, even though
Stravinsky's music attempts things that were more complex."
Britten was homosexual at a time when to be so was illegal,
and he also had a strong affection for children, especially
pre-pubescent boys.
One of the boy sopranos who sang in Britten's chamber opera
"The Turn of the Screw" has described sleeping in the same bed
with Britten - but of the composer never having touched him.
"There are a lot of middle-aged men now who say he was
nothing but like a wonderful uncle," said Colin Matthews, a
conductor and composer who worked with Britten in the last years
of his life.
"I think Britten had a sexual attraction but he kept it
completely controlled."
(Editing by Gareth Jones)