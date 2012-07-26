By Michael Roddy
| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Paul Jacobs says the organ can
be the "loneliest instrument" but as the winner of the first
Grammy for a solo organ CD, touring with world-famous orchestras
and as head of the organ department at the Juilliard school, he
is fast building a following.
The audience was on its feet at Westminster Cathedral in
London on Wednesday night as Jacobs, who is 35 and on the short
of side of average, played a tour-de-force recital that started,
in an American's nod to Britain, with the only organ sonata
written by Elgar, and ended with French composer Jeanne
Demessieux's fiendish "Octaves", which seems to demand the
performer have three arms and four feet.(here)
The recital, like pretty much everything Jacobs does, was
played from memory.
"For music you love, you have to," he said.
The previous day, in an interview at his hotel, Jacobs,
dressed conservatively and hardly looking like an activist or an
Olympian in this Games-mad city, turned out to be a bit of both.
Jacobs, who has toured with conductor Michael Tilson Thomas
and the San Francisco Orchestra and won his Grammy in 2011 for
his recording of French composer Olivier Messiaen's deeply
mystical "Livre du Saint-Sacrement" (Naxos), has strong views on
the state of musical culture in the modern world. He doesn't
like it, and he's doing his bit to change it.
"Many listeners today do not have a sense of their
responsibility when encountering music, unfortunately they do
not know how to listen because they have never been shown how to
do so, so it's very much the consumerist approach," he said over
a cup of very English breakfast tea in his hotel's lobby.
"The education system has largely failed society with its
music education, which has rendered it impossible to decode and
appreciate hundreds of years of beautiful music. Even some of
the most highly educated people have no reference points, our
cultural leaders are unaware, they couldn't even hum one theme
from Beethoven's Ninth Symphony."
This, of course, is an oft-voiced lament among the music
cognoscenti, but the difference with Jacobs, who began playing
the piano when he was five and switched to the organ at age 10 -
he playing the keyboard while a friend manipulated the pedals
that Jacobs couldn't reach with his young legs - is that he is
doing something about it.
He was attracted to the organ because of its versatility and
power but also because it suited his introverted nature.
"Keyboardists spend a little more time by themselves because
the piano, the harpsichord and the organ tend to be complete,
but the organ can be the loneliest of instruments because the
player is able to conjure up an entire orchestra at his
fingertips," Jacobs said.
ORGAN MARATHON
While still a student at Philadelphia's renowned Curtis
Institute of Music, Jacobs at the tender age of 23 seized the
occasion of the 250th anniversary of the death of one of the
greatest writers of organ music, Johann Sebastian Bach, to rope
in an audience broader than the usual toccata-lovers, and also
to show his appreciation for his hometown of Washington, Pa.,
near Pittsburgh.
In a church halfway between Washington and western
Pennsylvania's onetime steel town, Jacobs performed an 18-hour
marathon of all of Bach's organ music, with only brief pauses
and, he recalls, nothing to eat except a cup of pudding.
"I'm not sure I would want to repeat it, but I was sure the
music would provide the sustenance, and it did," he said. "I was
not aware of any physical exhaustion until the end."
The organ marathon, which Jacobs has since replicated with
the music of Messiaen, garnered all the media attention a
23-year-old could dream of, but it also accomplished something
that for Jacobs was almost more important.
"People who would never have given Johann Sebastian Bach a
nod previously were drawn in," he said.
As one of the youngest appointees ever to the chair of a
department at Juilliard in New York, Jacobs now has the mandate,
and the bully pulpit, to spread the word that great music isn't
necessarily difficult - it's just great.
On Thursdays, the organ class is open to the public and the
students not only play but also must say something about the
pieces.
Jacobs, whose other outlet for his questing mind is studying
philosophy, is convinced the modern world needs beauty, in
painting, music, in nature and wherever else it may be found,
just as much as the world did when composers and painters
created masterpieces centuries ago.
"I believe that our age is desperate for beauty and meaning,
and such music offers a glimpse into these things."
