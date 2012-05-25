LONDON May 25 A little-known Ukrainian pianist
who has had 43 million views on YouTube of her performing
everything from Liszt to Schubert said on Friday for an encore
she will play London's Royal Albert Hall -- and the world is
invited to watch on the Internet.
Valentina Lisitsa, who has been playing piano since the age
of 3, began her rise to Internet stardom five years ago, when
she posted a Rachmaninov etude nicknamed "Little Red Riding
Hood" on the Internet.
Perhaps in part bolstered by her flashing long fingers and
blonde tresses, that video clip has had 1.5 million views, while
her Beethoven "Moonlight Sonata" has garnered almost 3 million
views and numerous other videos of hers have viewership of a
half million and up.
Some classical music clips on the Internet, even by famous
performers, have viewership in the low thousands.
Lisitsa, who had been pursuing her career without a
professional manager or promoter, attributed her success to
"word of mouth" and said she thought the Internet had created a
new way to reach the public.
"If people pretend to be something they're not, people can
feel that in the digital age," she told Reuters in a telephone
interview. "They know when they are being sold something."
In order to thank her fans, Lisitsa said in a press release
that she had booked the 5,000-seat London hall that serves as
the venue for the BBC Proms for a concert on June 19 that also
will be transmitted live on the Internet.
"I could not have done this without all my fans online
around the world," she said in the press release circulated by
Universal, which announced simultaneously that it had signed her
for its Decca Classics label. Universal said it had calculated
the 43 million views - and rising -- for Lisitsa's 180-odd
YouTube videos.
"Their reactions tell me every day that I am doing the right
thing and that's the best reward for my hard work," Lisitsa
added. "Now I want to say thank you and give them a great
concert live and online."
Lisitsa is not a complete unknown in the music world, having
played with numerous orchestras, at festivals, in recitals and
as the accompanist for American violinist Hilary Hahn on a CD
last year of American iconoclast composer Charles Ives's sonatas
for violin and piano.
