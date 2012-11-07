LONDON Nov 7 The British music society that
commissioned Beethoven to write his Ninth Symphony and its "Ode
to Joy" announced on Wednesday it will celebrate the society's
2013 bicentenary by showing off its manuscript of the work on
both sides of the Atlantic.
The Royal Philharmonic Society, founded in London in
January, 1813, also will sponsor performances of Beethoven's
last symphony, splash out on commissions of new music and will
digitise its archive held at the British Library, the society
announced in the London pub where its founders used to meet.
"Some of the most famous works in the classical repertoire
were either commissioned by the Philharmonic Society or
premiered in the UK at Philharmonic Society concerts," John
Gilhooly, the society's Irish chairman, told reporters.
"Works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Schumann, Rachmaninov,
Sibelius, Wagner, Brahms, Bruckner and Delius, Debussy and
Shostakovich, to name but a few," Gilhooly continued, adding
that the society had commissioned "over 60 composers in the last
decade alone".
The society will participate in exhibits in New York and
London featuring manuscript versions of Beethoven's last
symphony which contains the "Ode to Joy" that has become a theme
song for world peace and freedom.
The society's archives record that in 1817 it paid Beethoven
50 guineas for the work. The society, which is not publicly
funded and is financed by donations, got the "royal" tag in its
centenary year.
Gilhooly said a much-photographed and copied bust of
Beethoven that the society owns would be making a return visit
to concert stages after having been squirreled away in the RPS
headquarters for most of the past 30 years.
"It's going to be a bit like the Olympic torch," Gilhooly
said. "It's busted out in preparation for a grand tour."
Founded by a group of professional musicians to make
classical music available to a wider audience, the RPS said it
was commissioning 16 new works by such prominent composers as
Harrison Birtwistle, Wolfgang Rihm and Magnus Lindberg, some of
them in conjunction with the Britten-Pears Foundation which is
celebrating the centenary of British composer Benjamin Britten.
"I very much admire that they are sponsoring young
composers, older composers, making it possible that music, even
avant garde or little known music, is written and performed,"
Alfred Brendel, one of the world's most distinguished pianists
and a RPS gold medal recipient, who retired from public
performance several years ago, told Reuters at the launch event.
The exhibit of letters and manuscripts will be mounted in
cooperation with the British Library and the Morgan Library and
the Juilliard School of music in New York, which holds another
copy of the Beethoven Ninth.
The American and British manuscripts of the symphony,
annotated by Beethoven, will be seen together side by side for
the first time since 1824 in New York later in the year, the
society said.
