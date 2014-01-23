LONDON Jan 23 London's Southbank Centre and its
four resident orchestras will present a 2014/2015 season with an
emphasis on contemporary music as well opening up the centre's
concert venues to top-rank visiting orchestras, the centre
announced on Thursday.
Among the new music on offer are works commissioned by
Southbank Centre from Steve Reich, Anna Clyne, Terry Riley,
Unsuk Chin, Kaija Saariaho, Simon Holt, and with the
Philharmonia Orchestra, James MacMillan.
The focus on 21st century music comes after what the centre
says was the success of its "The Rest Is Noise" festival that
focused on music of the 20th century.
"Building on the huge success of 'The Rest Is Noise'
festival, when we saw more than 120,000 people engage with 20th
century music in a new and intensive way, this year we present a
season marked by its focus on 21st century music," Jude Kelly,
the centre's artistic director, said in a press release.
The new works and more conventional repertoire will be heard
on the programmes of the four resident ensembles, the London
Philharmonic Orchestra, the Philharmonia Orchestra, the London
Sinfonietta and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, and
other artists.
Among visiting ensembles, Daniel Barenboim will conduct two
concerts with the Staatskapelle Berlin in performances of
Beethoven, Strauss, Elgar and Tchaikovsky, together with
Barenboim's solo performance in a cycle of Schubert's Piano
Sonatas over four concerts as part of The Barenboim Project.
Also appearing will be Gustavo Dudamel with the Simon
Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, and Simon Rattle and
the Berliner Philharmoniker returning to Southbank Centre for
The London Residency 2015 in partnership with the Barbican
Centre, performing Mahler's Symphony No. 2 alongside German
avant garde composer Helmut Lachenmann's Tableau.
Yannick Nezet-Seguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra will
present works by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Bruckner, Rachmaninov,
Shostakovich and Nico Muhly. Richard Tognetti with the
Australian Chamber Orchestra will perform works by Haydn, Mozart
and Jonny Greenwood.
