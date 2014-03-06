* Te Kanawa misty eyed after tributes from singers
* Says considers Covent Garden her "home house"
* Aria inserted in opera for Te Kanawa to sing
By Michael Roddy
LONDON, March 6 The stage was strewn with
daffodils and a cake was wheeled out as Dame Kiri te Kanawa
celebrated her 70th birthday on Thursday singing on stage at
Covent Garden where the New Zealand-born soprano first made an
international splash more than 40 years ago.
Te Kanawa, who retired from the opera stage in 2004 but
still sings recitals, was misty eyed after video tributes from
famous singers she has worked with, including Frederica von
Stade, Jose Carreras and Placido Domingo, were shown on a screen
at the end of a production of Donizetti's comic opera "La Fille
du Regiment."
"After this day... I'm going to do a runner, and there's no
more birthdays," Te Kanawa said to laughter from the sold-out
opera audience.
"I thank this whole cast for the most wonderful performance
and I'm so pleased that I was able to do five minutes of this,"
Te Kanawa, who played what is usually the non-singing role of
the Duchess of Crackentorp in the production.
A special aria, lifted from Puccini's opera "Edgar", was
inserted for Te Kanawa to sing, giving the audience a glimpse of
her famous creamy high notes.
"I thank you all so much and keep up the spirit and the love
of classical music," Te Kanawa said after the audience had sung
"Happy Birthday to her.
Domingo, with whom Te Kanawa sang in a fabled production of
Puccini's "Manon Lescaut", in his video tribute welcomed her
into her 70s where he noted he had preceded her by three years.
"It's a wonderful world...it's so beautiful," the Spanish
tenor said before launching into "Happy Birthday" to Kiri.
Te Kanawa, who is of half-Maori descent and made her
reputation singing countesses and duchesses in Mozart and
Strauss operas, told Reuters in an interview before the
performance that she was thrilled to be celebrating her birthday
at Covent Garden.
She had her first big international success at Covent Garden
singing the role of Countess Almaviva in Mozart's "The Marriage
of Figaro" in 1971.
"It is really my home house, I did everything from here,
wrong or right, right or wrong, but I had some wonderful
experiences at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden and made some
wonderful old friends," she said.
She attributed the quality of her voice to having been
gentle with it during nearly 40 years on the opera stage.
"I suppose I'm really quite surprised that my voice is in
such good shape but I never really did it a lot of damage, I
didn't do the wrong things," she told Reuters in a backstage
interview before the performance.
"Sometimes I overworked and of course you pay the price but
my voice is still good, the high notes are still there - maybe
not as high as it used to be but still at age 70 I'm not quite
sure who sings top D's anyway," she said, referring to a note at
the top end of the soprano range.
Although opera and music audiences know her from the stage
and recordings, including singing the role of Maria in a famous
"operatic" recording of Leonard Bernstein's "West Side Story",
television viewers saw her more recently as soprano Dame Nellie
Melba in an episode of the popular British serial "Downton
Abbey" which Te Kanawa said was "a wonderful experience".
She said she Had particularly enjoyed meeting all the cast
and getting "lots and lots of pictures", but also got a kick out
of knowing how the show ended months ahead of time.
"We just said it was going to be dramatic and that's all we
would say - we didn't want to tell anyone about what was going
on in the script," she said.
(Editing by Clive McKeef)