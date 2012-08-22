LONDON Aug 22 British author Nina Bawden, who
wrote novels for adults and children and was shortlisted for the
coveted Booker Prize in 1987 for "Circles of Deceit", died on
Wednesday. She was 87.
Her agent said she passed away at her home in north London
surrounded by family, and her publisher added that Bawden had
been writing "to the end".
Bawden's best-known children's story was "Carrie's War",
about two children who are evacuated to Wales during World War
Two, which won the Pheonix Award in 1993 handed out by the
Children's Literature Association in the United States.
"The Peppermint Pig", published in 1975, won the Guardian
Award for Children's Fiction, and both books were adapted for
television in BBC series.
One of Bawden's last works was "Dear Austen", a small 2005
memoir addressed to her husband Austen Kark who was killed in a
train crash at Potters Bar, north of London, in May 2002 in
which the author herself was also seriously injured.
Kark was a former managing director of BBC World Service,
and the couple had been on their way to a birthday party in
Cambridge when the train derailed at speed.
Lennie Goodings, Bawden's publisher at Virago, called the
author "gently fierce" and a "wickedly funny woman.
"She wrote slim books but they were powerful and
extraordinarily acute observations about what makes us human,"
Goodings said in a statement. "I think she was especially good
on what goes on behind the facade of good behaviour."
Bawden had finished a piece on growing up in the 1940s,
written with the help of her son Robert, for a forthcoming
Virago anthology just days before she died.
Bawden was born in 1925, and as a teenager was evacuated to
Wales during the war. She studied Philosophy, Politics and
Economics at Oxford University in the same year as former
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
She finished her first novel, for adults, a year after
gaining a degree.
"I like writing for children," Bawden once said. "It seems
to me that most people underestimate their understanding and the
strength of their feelings and in my books for them I try to put
this right."
