LONDON Jan 13 Northern Irish poet Sinead
Morrissey, whose latest volume of poetry draws inspiration from
the cinema, was named the winner on Monday of the 2013 T.S.
Eliot Prize for Poetry for her collection "Parallax".
Morrissey, who is the first poet laureate of Belfast and had
been shortlisted for the prize on three previous occasions, will
receive an award of 15,000 pounds ($24,600).
"In a year of brilliantly themed collections, the judges
were unanimous in choosing Sinead Morrissey's 'Parallax' as the
winner. Politically, historically and personally ambitious,
expressed in beautifully turned language, her book is as
many-angled and any-angled as its title suggests," prize jury
chairman Ian Duhig said.
Born in 1972 in County Armagh, Morrissey is the author of
five poetry collections: "There Was Fire in Vancouver" (1996);
"Between Here and There" (2002); "The State of the Prisons"
(2005); "Through the Square Window" (2009) and "Parallax"
(2013).
Morrissey has said that one of the poems in her latest
volume took its title from, and was in part inspired by,
watching the 1946 David Niven film "A Matter of Life and Death"
in which an aviator who is supposed to be killed in a crash
escapes death because of an error on the part of the guide sent
to take him to the afterlife.
The T.S. Eliot Prize for Poetry, named for the author of
"The Waste Land" and "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock", was
inaugurated in 1993 to celebrate the Poetry Book Society's 40th
birthday and honour its founding poet.
Eliot was born in St. Louis, Missouri, but became a
naturalised British citizen and was awarded the Nobel Prize in
Literature in 1948.
($1 = 0.6104 British pounds)
