LONDON Nov 21 Seamus Heaney's poems have been
toasted as "reports from the heart" at a literary "wake" for the
late Irish poet and Nobel laureate, bringing together poets,
writers, actors, singers and the Irish traditional band, The
Chieftains.
Poets Paul Muldoon, Michael Longley and Bernard O'Donoghue,
all longtime friends of Heaney, who died in Dublin on August 30
at the age of 74, read some of his most famous works at the
event late on Wednesday.
Among them were the harrowing early poem "Mid-Term Break" in
which Heaney described coming home from school at the age of 14
for the funeral of his younger brother who had been hit by a car
and was buried in "a four foot box, a foot for every year".
The Chieftains, joined by harpist Dianne Marshall and
Sean-nós - old-style - singer Alyth McCormack, performed a
"Lullaby for the Dead", as well as rousing jigs and reels.
Irish novelist Edna O'Brien and Irish poet Paula Meehan, who
holds the title of Ireland Professor of Poetry, also gave
readings.
With Heaney's widow Marie and his children attending the
sold-out event at the 2,500-seat Southbank Centre's Royal
Festival Hall, novelist and literary critic Andrew O'Hagan, who
often travelled with Heaney around Ireland and elsewhere,
described him as "a representative of poets' power to replenish
the imagination and affirm the interior life.
"His poems from the very beginning were reports from the
heart and, sure enough, they were voicings of a human spirit
issuing tolerance and empathy in desperate times," O'Hagan, who
served as the anchor for the two-hour poetry reading and musical
offering, said.
O'Hagan said that in his poems Heaney, who was the eldest of
nine children of a cattle dealer and grew up on a farm in County
Derry, west of Belfast, "was a voice of the pasture and the
inner ear, the bramble patch and lost time".
One of Heaney's most famous collections was "Death of a
Naturalist", the eponymous poem from which, read by Muldoon,
vividly describes a mass of frogs sitting in a pond "poised like
mud grenades...
"The great slime kings were gathered there for vengeance and
I knew that if I dipped my hand the spawn could clutch it".
TROUBLES
Heaney grew up during the peak of what is known in Ireland
as "the Troubles", the three-decade-long sectarian conflict
between Roman Catholic Republicans fighting for Northern
Ireland's independence from Britain and Protestant Loyalists
that left some 3,500 people dead.
Heaney was a staunch Republican but opposed the violent
tactics of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and its splinter
groups. His abhorrence of bloodshed came through in readings
that provided graphic images of violence and abuse of power.
Playwright Simon Armitage read a passage from Heaney's
adaptation of the Anglo-Saxon classic "Beowulf" describing the
man-beast Grendel slaughtering dozens of men for revenge.
Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga read from his "Burial at
Thebes" based on Sophocles's fifth century BC tragedy, in which
Antigone bemoans Creon's edict barring her from burying her
brother.
After an evening that also featured a performance of
Heaney's translation of Czech composer Leos Janacek's song cycle
"Diary of One Who Vanished", sung by English tenor Ian Bostridge
with Julius Drake on the piano, O'Hagan said he thought his late
friend would have approved.
"At the end he would be embarrassed by it, of course, but
secretly pleased," O'Hagan said.
