LONDON Oct 7 A painting by Russian-American
artist Mark Rothko was defaced by a visitor to London's Tate
Modern museum on Sunday and a spokeswoman said police were
investigating.
According to a statement from the popular gallery located on
the River Thames, the incident took place at 15:25 p.m.
"Tate can confirm that ... there was an incident at Tate
Modern in which a visitor defaced one of Rothko's Seagram murals
by applying a small area of black paint with a brush to the
painting," it added.
Rothko, considered one of the 20th century's most important
artists and whose works sell at auction for tens of millions of
dollars, was commissioned to paint the Seagram Murals in the
1950s for the new Four Seasons restaurant in New York.
Several of them ended up in the Tate collection after they
were given as gifts, and Tate describes the famous series of
soft-edged, coloured rectangles, as "iconic".
Tim Wright wrote on the Twitter micro-blogging site that he
witnessed the incident and posted a photograph of the damaged
canvas online.
"Very bizarre, he sat there for a while then just went for
it and made a quick exit," Wright wrote. "This guy calmly walked
up, took out a marker pen and tagged it. Surreal."
In May, Rothko's "Orange, Red, Yellow" sold for $86.9
million, a new auction record for the artist, at Christie's in
New York.
