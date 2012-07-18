By Mike Collett-White
| LONDON, July 18
LONDON, July 18 Anyone wondering whether
Shakespeare's plays are relevant today could do worse than
visiting a new exhibition at London's British Museum dedicated
to the "Bard", and, more importantly, the world in which he
lived.
Parallels between the works of Britain's greatest cultural
export, his own tumultuous times and the contemporary world run
throughout "Shakespeare: staging the world", which opens on
Thursday in the vaulted, circular Reading Room.
Using some 200 objects, many dating from the late 16th and
early 17th century, the exhibition seeks to conjure up London as
it was when Shakespeare was a dramatist at the Globe theatre at
a time when professional playwrights were a new phenomenon.
It is part of the London 2012 Festival, a celebration of
British culture designed to coincide with the Olympic Games
opening in the city next week, and of the World Shakespeare
Festival celebrating the playwright through to November.
Among the prize exhibits is the so-called "Robben Island
Bible", a cheap edition of the complete works of Shakespeare
kept secretly at the South African jail by political prisoner
Sonny Venkatrathnam in the 1970s.
Disguised as a Hindu religious book, Venkatrathnam handed
the volume to other prisoners on Robben Island, including Nelson
Mandela, one of dozens who signed their name next to passages
that resonated with them personally.
The "bible" is opened at "Julius Caesar", where in 1977
Mandela left his name beside a passage that begins:
"Cowards die many times before their deaths;
The valiant never taste of death but once."
In her blog, curator Dora Thornton wrote of the final
exhibit in the show: "Unpacking that book on its arrival from
South Africa has been the single most moving part of installing
the exhibition for me. The arc from the First Folio to the
Robben Island Bible is surely a journey worth taking."
Also displayed is what is believed to be the only surviving
example of a working manuscript in Shakespeare's hand - lines
from "Sir Thomas More" which he probably contributed to.
The play depicts the riots that broke out in London in 1517
directed at immigrants living in the city at the time - events
which have clear echoes with recent violent unrest in the
capital and ongoing social concerns.
SENSE OF UNEASE
The broad sense of unease in England brought on by its split
with the Catholic Church works its way into the Bard's plays and
helps explain why "when the times are out of joint we need
Shakespeare," said British Museum director Neil MacGregor.
"We are trying to get some of that sense of insecurity,
which gives the plays their trenchance and makes them so
powerful to us," he said in a published introduction to the show
and accompanying radio series "Shakespeare's Restless World".
Among the more unusual artefacts that bring Shakespeare's
London to life is the skull of a brown bear - bear-baiting, a
spectator sport in which dogs would fight a chained bear,
rivalled the stage for entertainment 400 years ago.
The "Funeral Achievements", or armour and sword of Henry V,
on public display at Westminster Abbey in Shakespeare's time and
written into the prologue of Act 5 of his play "Henry V", are
included.
A small silver cylinder contains the eyeball of Edward
Oldcorne, a Jesuit priest executed as a traitor for his alleged
involvement in the 1605 Gunpowder Plot to blow up parliament.
The real-life brutality of that execution is reflected in
Shakespeare's "King Lear" when the Duke of Cornwall gouges out
the eyes of the Earl of Gloucester.
And there is a small gold coin, dated 43-42 BC, made by
Marcus Junius Brutus and his fellow conspirators to commemmorate
the assassination of Julius Caesar.
It was worn as a symbol of support for the conspirators'
cause, and next door to the "aureus" is a video of Royal
Shakespeare Company actor Paterson Joseph holding the coin and
delivering a speech by Brutus.
The footage is part of a broader collaboration between the
RSC and British Museum aimed at matching Shakespeare's words and
characters with the objects on show.
Grouped in themes including Shakespeare's preoccupation with
the medieval past, classical world, Venice and rebellion, they
range from giant tapestries and royal portraits to intricate
jewellery and everyday items, and span over 2,000 years.
* "Shakespeare: staging the world" runs from July 19-Nov. 25
and costs 14 pounds for regular admission.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)