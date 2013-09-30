* New musical is based on 1960s "Profumo affair"
* "Last gasp of the old Britain," Lloyd Webber says
* Worked with co-writers of "Sunset Boulevard"
By Paul Casciato
LONDON, Sept 30 A new musical from British
impresario and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will delve into the
sex, spies and politics at the heart of Britain's biggest
post-war scandal when it opens in December.
"Stephen Ward" charts the rise and fall of a high society
osteopath at the centre of the 1963 "Profumo Affair" which
embarrassed the British establishment by exposing the decadent
lifestyle of the London elite as the sexual revolution began.
"It's a little bit about the last gasp of the old Britain,
whilst the new one was about to come and how the whole business
led to the downfall of a government," Lloyd Webber told Reuters
at the musical's launch on Monday.
A sample of the songs in the new production - sung live to
the media by the cast in a Soho nightclub - provided a bawdy
look into the lifestyle of a man who mixed party girls and
powerful people at seedy London clubs and country houses.
"You've never had it so good," went one of the songs,
twisting a famous quote by the prime minister of the day, Harold
Macmillan, by adding: "You've never had it so often."
"Here you can have it off with some English toff," the song
continued.
The 65-year-old composer of stage blockbusters "Cats" and
"Phantom of the Opera" said he told a theatre magazine that he
was intrigued by the trial of Ward, who was convicted of living
off the immoral earnings of two women, Christine Keeler and
Mandy Rice-Davies, as the Profumo scandal broke.
"The next day Mandy called me," Lloyd Webber said.
MYTH AND THE MAN
"I wanted a story told that would fill the gap between the
myth and the man," Rice-Davies, 68, told reporters when asked
why she had collaborated with Lloyd Webber on the new show.
Ward introduced Keeler, a showgirl, to John Profumo,
secretary of state for war. Revelations that Keeler was having a
relationship with Profumo and a Russian naval attache at the
same time led to the politician's resignation.
Directed by Richard Eyre, the music for "Stephen Ward" was
composed by Lloyd Webber, who was reunited with lyricist Don
Black and playwright Christopher Hampton - the team behind
"Sunset Boulevard".
Alexander Hanson plays the osteopath who treated Gandhi and
Winston Churchill, painted portraits of royal family members and
then partied the night away with showgirls and aristocrats.
He said the story focuses mostly on setting the record
straight for Ward.
"He was basically fitted up," Hanson told Reuters.
Lloyd Webber - an Oscar, Tony and Grammy award winner who
owns six London theatres - rebuffed suggestions that his latest
offering was a departure from previous work such as "Starlight
Express" and "Jesus Christ Superstar".
"I don't know that there is an archetypal Andrew Lloyd
Webber ... I wrote a story about Jesus Christ and I did a
musical about cats," he told Reuters. "I don't necessarily stick
to the same theme."
Some 50 years after the scandal, Rice-Davies said she was no
longer bothered by her notoriety and played down the saucy
innuendo which still surrounds the scandal today.
"The good girls didn't have any sex at all and the bad girls
had a bit."
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)