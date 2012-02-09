Copies of the new biography of Apple CEO Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson are displayed at a bookstore in New York October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK "Home Front" soared straight to the spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Home Front" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's, $27.99) -

2. "Private: #1 Suspect" by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) 2

3. "Defending Jacob" by William Landay (Delacorte, $26) -

4. "Taken." by Robert Crais (Putnam, $26.95) 1

5. "Death Comes to Pemberley" by P.D. James (Knopf, $25.95) 5

6. "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest" by Stieg Larsson (Knopf, $27.95) 3

7. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 6

8. "Believing the Lie" by Elizabeth George (Dutton, $28.95) 4

9. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 7

10. "Raylan" by Elmore Leonard (Morrow, $26.99) 8

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "American Sniper" by Scott McEwen & Jim DeFelice (Morrow, $26.99) 3

2. "Ameritopia" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold, $26.99) 1

3. "The End of Illness" by David Agus, M.D (Free Press, $26) 2

4. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 4

5. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press, $25) 17

6. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 7

7. "Deliciously G-Free" by Elisabeth Hasselbeck (Ballantine, $30) 8

8. "Quiet" by Susan Cain (Crown, $26) 6

9. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 12

10. "Through My Eyes" by Tim Tebow with Nathan Whitaker (HarperOne, $26.99) 10

(Editing by Patricia Reaney)